DataHighway (DHX) Price Tops $2.41 on Exchanges

DataHighway (DHX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for $2.41 or 0.00014525 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DataHighway has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. DataHighway has a market cap of $76.99 million and $56,580.12 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DataHighway

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,984,884 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.35256068 USD and is down -5.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $41,712.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DataHighway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

