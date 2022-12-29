Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) Trading Down 2%

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) traded down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.47. 17,607 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 216,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50.
Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter. Datasea had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 232.73%.
About Datasea
Datasea Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities. It also provides 5G messaging and smart payment solutions.
