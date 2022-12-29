Davis Rea LTD. Cuts Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Davis Rea LTD. lessened its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,389 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,389,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 448,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,221,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,227,000 after purchasing an additional 168,975 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortis by 318.5% in the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 167,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,773,000 after buying an additional 127,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fortis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.67. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $51.66.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.48%. Analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 80.10%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

