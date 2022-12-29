Davis Rea LTD. Has $234,000 Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Davis Rea LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the quarter. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,641.9% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNQ has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Shares of CNQ opened at $54.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $70.60. The company has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.6237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 31.43%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

