Davis Rea LTD. Reduces Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Davis Rea LTD. trimmed its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,972 shares during the quarter. Cintas accounts for approximately 1.9% of Davis Rea LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 17.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Cintas by 3.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,861,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Cintas by 8.2% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 59.7% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTAS opened at $451.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $470.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $441.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.35.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.43%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.10.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

