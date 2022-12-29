Davis Rea LTD. Sells 21,948 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Davis Rea LTD. cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 21,948 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 3.1% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.6 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $265.11 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $270.11 and its 200-day moving average is $257.87. The company has a market capitalization of $194.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.85.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.