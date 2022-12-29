Demars Financial Group LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Cigna makes up 1.5% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,762,889,000 after buying an additional 1,012,086 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,963,220,000 after buying an additional 21,880 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 25.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after acquiring an additional 639,645 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,239,000 after acquiring an additional 150,412 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after acquiring an additional 28,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Price Performance

Cigna stock opened at $331.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $213.16 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $322.73 and a 200-day moving average of $294.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.32.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,049 shares of company stock worth $7,863,480. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

