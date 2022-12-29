Demars Financial Group LLC Purchases 152,871 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 613.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,871 shares during the period. Vermilion Energy accounts for 2.3% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Demars Financial Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Vermilion Energy worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 26,679 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 82,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 219.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 10,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

VET stock opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.73. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

