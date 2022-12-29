Demars Financial Group LLC Sells 118,746 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Demars Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118,746 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP stock opened at $106.32 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $129.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.55.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

