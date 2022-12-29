Demars Financial Group LLC Sells 83,329 Shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI)

Demars Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,329 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCPI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 430.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 229,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after buying an additional 186,349 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,351,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,805,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 1,053.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 86,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 78,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,805,000.

Get Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF alerts:

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

BATS FCPI opened at $30.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.84.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.