Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.17.
DNLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $609,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,870,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,008,450.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
DNLI stock opened at $26.60 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $47.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.67.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.34% and a negative return on equity of 33.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
