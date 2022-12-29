Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.17.

DNLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $609,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,870,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,008,450.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 130,700.0% in the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 581.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 29.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 59,854 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNLI stock opened at $26.60 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $47.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.67.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.34% and a negative return on equity of 33.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

