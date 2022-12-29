DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 89.8% from the November 30th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DNZOY traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.35. 44,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,596. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average is $26.36. DENSO has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $44.85.

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

