Dero (DERO) Price Reaches $3.63 on Top Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. In the last week, Dero has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.63 or 0.00021847 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $47.76 million and approximately $92,704.49 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,620.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.77 or 0.00401821 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00021378 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.52 or 0.00875770 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00093277 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.89 or 0.00601174 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00255473 BTC.

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,154,943 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

