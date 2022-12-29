Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) Price Target Cut to C$2.50

Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s current price.

CARE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Dialogue Health Technologies Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of CARE stock traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$2.28. 15,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Dialogue Health Technologies has a 12-month low of C$2.05 and a 12-month high of C$7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$151.26 million and a P/E ratio of 6.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.84.

About Dialogue Health Technologies

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

