Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Acquired by Straight Path Wealth Management

Straight Path Wealth Management grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,590 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Straight Path Wealth Management owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000.

DFEM stock opened at $22.39 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $26.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.51.

