Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,078 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Diodes worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,760,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,187,000 after buying an additional 390,872 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,302,000 after buying an additional 292,450 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 988,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,843,000 after buying an additional 260,939 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 589,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,075,000 after buying an additional 199,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,524,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diodes alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $731,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,162,803.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $731,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,162,803.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $295,014.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,937.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,047 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,509. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Diodes Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIOD. Benchmark cut their target price on Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Diodes stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.51. 3,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.37. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $113.39.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $521.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.10 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 15.36%. Analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.