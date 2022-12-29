Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) dropped 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.42 and last traded at $22.49. Approximately 120,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 22,747,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 4.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.17.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXS. Sentinus LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,136,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 280.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 529,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 390,551 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 641.8% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 175,151 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 2,037.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 204,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 194,496 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.