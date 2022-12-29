dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a growth of 378.1% from the November 30th total of 16,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 106,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the second quarter worth about $159,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the first quarter worth about $323,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the first quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the first quarter worth about $970,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI Trading Up 0.1 %

DMYS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.01. 122,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,667. dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business combination target within the mobile application ecosystem or gaming, enterprise cloud, and consumer internet companies.

