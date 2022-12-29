DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 85.1% from the November 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNBBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 167.00 to 161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Nordea Equity Research raised DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DNB Bank ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.83.

DNB Bank ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNBBY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38. DNB Bank ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA ( OTCMKTS:DNBBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 36.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

