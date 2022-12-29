Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Down 1.4%

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.17 and last traded at $28.17. Approximately 8 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 70,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Dorchester Minerals Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.06 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 77.66% and a return on equity of 75.74%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.135 per share. This represents a $4.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.48%. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman purchased 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.73 per share, with a total value of $50,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,068.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dorchester Minerals news, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman purchased 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,564.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,068.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama purchased 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,795.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,808.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 38,492 shares of company stock worth $1,092,910. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 22.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $458,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 82,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 250,419 shares in the last quarter. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

