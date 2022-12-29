Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Trading 2% Higher

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3 – Get Rating) shares traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €41.00 ($43.62) and last traded at €40.50 ($43.09). 14,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 33,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at €39.70 ($42.23).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €45.30 ($48.19) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($44.68) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of €41.77 and a 200-day moving average of €45.49.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.