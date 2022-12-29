Dragonchain (DRGN) Hits Market Cap of $4.27 Million

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $4.27 million and approximately $18,307.35 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $881.11 or 0.05296058 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.68 or 0.00496944 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,898.10 or 0.29440980 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dragonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragonchain was originally developed at Disney’s Seattle office in 2015 and 2016 as the Disney Private Blockchain Platform. Over 20 use cases and applications were explored and documented 1 publicly via the W3C Blockchain Community Group . The platform was later released as open 2 source software under the Apache 2 license in October of 2016. Dragonchain simplifies the integration of real business applications onto a blockchain and provides features such as easy integration, protection of business data and operations, currency agnosticism, and multi-currency support.The Dragonchain Foundation, a Non-Profit Corporation was created in January of 2017 to maintain ownership and responsibility of the open source code. The Dragonchain team is now in the process of launching a commercial entity to build a serverless architecture blockchain platform, and an incubator. The combination of serverless and blockchain technologies is unique and tremendously valuable. The timing of the Dragonchain platform launch is highly strategic to benefit from explosive growth of cloud computing over the last few years and the emerging wave of Blockchain solutions entering proof of concept stage across enterprises.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.