dYdX Price Hits $1.05 on Top Exchanges (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, dYdX has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. dYdX has a total market cap of $58.63 million and approximately $14.32 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dYdX token can currently be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00006338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

