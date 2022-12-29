E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EONGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of E.On from €12.00 ($12.77) to €10.00 ($10.64) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of E.On from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of E.On from €10.00 ($10.64) to €9.50 ($10.11) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

E.On Price Performance

Shares of EONGY opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.77. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.71. E.On has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

E.On Company Profile

E.On ( OTCMKTS:EONGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.98 billion during the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 11.07%. As a group, analysts predict that E.On will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

