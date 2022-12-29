Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $12,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Eaton by 1,006.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 121,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,369,000 after purchasing an additional 110,099 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 32.4% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 1.0 %

Eaton stock opened at $155.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $173.68. The stock has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Oppenheimer cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

