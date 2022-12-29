EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Purchases 12,700 Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Stock

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$276,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$276,006.56.
Shares of ACQ traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$23.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,158. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$583.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AutoCanada Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$20.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.03.
AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.31 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.48 billion. On average, research analysts predict that AutoCanada Inc. will post 4.3200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
