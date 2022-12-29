EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) Trading Down 8.2%

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU – Get Rating) fell 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II Stock Down 8.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.30.

Get EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

About EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the education, training, reskilling, human capital, and education technology industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.