Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Gap Down to $167.00

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $167.00, but opened at $163.10. Elbit Systems shares last traded at $163.10, with a volume of 1,728 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ESLT. TheStreet cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.46.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.71). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,050,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,220,000 after purchasing an additional 234,434 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,919,000 after acquiring an additional 25,195 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 208,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after purchasing an additional 79,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

About Elbit Systems

(Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.