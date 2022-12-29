Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 518,755 shares of company stock worth $178,180,584. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:LLY traded up $5.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $370.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,843. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $375.25. The stock has a market cap of $352.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.43.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

