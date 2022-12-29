Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WIRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,420,000 after buying an additional 28,777 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Encore Wire by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,239,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,439,000 after purchasing an additional 30,523 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,526,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $174,086,000 after purchasing an additional 23,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Encore Wire by 213.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,396,000 after purchasing an additional 251,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WIRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encore Wire in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Encore Wire to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Encore Wire Trading Up 1.2 %

WIRE stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.79. The stock had a trading volume of 87 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,507. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.31. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $94.39 and a 1-year high of $155.35.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $9.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $5.34. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $762.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 33.35 EPS for the current year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

About Encore Wire

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.