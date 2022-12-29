Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Gap Up to $138.13

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $138.13, but opened at $141.70. Encore Wire shares last traded at $140.54, with a volume of 13 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WIRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Encore Wire in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Encore Wire to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire Trading Up 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.77 and a 200 day moving average of $127.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $9.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $5.34. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $762.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.51 EPS. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 33.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encore Wire

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Encore Wire by 376.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Encore Wire by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Encore Wire by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Encore Wire

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.