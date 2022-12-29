Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,194 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 60,487 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 60,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 100,543 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $37.58 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.85.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

