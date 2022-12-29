Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $143.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.69. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.