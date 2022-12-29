Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 178 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 326,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,637,608,000 after purchasing an additional 259,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,573,000 after purchasing an additional 292,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,085,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,569 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.06.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $309.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.98.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.