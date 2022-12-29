Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 550 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 55.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 101.8% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter.

VTI opened at $188.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

