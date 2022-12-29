Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Clearway Energy

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $1,056,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,395,981.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CWEN opened at $31.58 on Thursday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.71.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 45.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.367 per share. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Clearway Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.