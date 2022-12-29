Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Update

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a decline of 83.5% from the November 30th total of 448,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Enel Price Performance

ENLAY traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $5.30. 469,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,096. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93. Enel has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $8.18.

Get Enel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENLAY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enel from €9.75 ($10.37) to €8.50 ($9.04) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut Enel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Enel from €7.30 ($7.77) to €7.60 ($8.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.77.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.