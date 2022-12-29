Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.91. Enservco shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 194,814 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of $18.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.58 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 58.20% and a negative net margin of 21.20%.
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling, as well as well site construction services.
