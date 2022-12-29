Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.91. Enservco shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 194,814 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $18.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.58 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 58.20% and a negative net margin of 21.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENSV. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Enservco during the first quarter worth about $51,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enservco during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Enservco by 87.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Enservco in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 9.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling, as well as well site construction services.

