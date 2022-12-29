Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.17

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.17 and traded as high as C$3.43. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at C$3.38, with a volume of 266,112 shares traded.

ESI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Firstegy cut Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC raised their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.78.

The stock has a market cap of C$623.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.17.

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$432.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$421.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post 0.4659714 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 10,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.66 per share, with a total value of C$36,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,393,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,098,716.72.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

