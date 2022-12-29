Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.25-6.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ETR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Entergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.47.

Entergy Price Performance

ETR stock opened at $112.97 on Thursday. Entergy has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Research analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Institutional Trading of Entergy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 8.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

