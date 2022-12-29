Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Stock Price Down 20%

Shares of Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Rating) were down 20% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 175,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 135,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Entourage Health Trading Down 20.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$6.13 million and a P/E ratio of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72.

About Entourage Health

Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. The company offers cannabis plants, dried cannabis, oils, topicals, extracts, and edibles. It provides its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinals, and Mary's Medicinals brand names.

Featured Articles

