EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) is Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for about 2.6% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 19.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,437 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 20.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 50.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,084 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 14.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.73.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Performance

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EOG opened at $127.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.00. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.29 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $74.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

