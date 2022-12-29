EOM Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Short Interest Down 96.4% in December

EOM Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the November 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
EOM Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of EOM Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,926. EOM Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.63.
About EOM Pharmaceuticals
