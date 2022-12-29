Ergo (ERG) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $741,068.57

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00007401 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $78.85 million and $741,068.57 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,630.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00402475 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00021137 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.15 or 0.00878786 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00096105 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.03 or 0.00601471 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00254138 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 64,062,957 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.