Eric M. Sprink Sells 1,000 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $47,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,866,955.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Coastal Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Coastal Financial stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.43. 29,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.71. Coastal Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $54.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.58 million for the quarter. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of Coastal Financial to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Coastal Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Coastal Financial in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCB. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,172,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coastal Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $5,718,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coastal Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $4,496,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coastal Financial by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 38,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Coastal Financial by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coastal Financial

(Get Rating)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.