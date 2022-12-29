Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA) Shares Down 7.3%

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Rating) traded down 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.18. 13,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 54,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Eterna Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54.

Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eterna Therapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics Company Profile

In other Eterna Therapeutics news, Director Nicholas Jason Singer bought 283,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.28 per share, for a total transaction of $929,178.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 266,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John D. Halpern purchased 335,920 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $1,101,817.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 450,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,479,152.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its advanced program is IRX-2 that is in a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. The company also develops therapies using gene-editing and cell therapy technology for the treatment of oncology, blood disorder, and monogenic disease.

