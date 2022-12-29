Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA) Shares Down 7.3%

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNAGet Rating) traded down 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.18. 13,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 54,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Eterna Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54.

Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNAGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eterna Therapeutics

In other Eterna Therapeutics news, Director Nicholas Jason Singer bought 283,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.28 per share, for a total transaction of $929,178.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 266,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eterna Therapeutics news, Director Nicholas Jason Singer bought 283,286 shares of Eterna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $929,178.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 266,214 shares in the company, valued at $873,181.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John D. Halpern purchased 335,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $1,101,817.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 450,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,152.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eterna Therapeutics Company Profile

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its advanced program is IRX-2 that is in a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. The company also develops therapies using gene-editing and cell therapy technology for the treatment of oncology, blood disorder, and monogenic disease.

