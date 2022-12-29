EthereumFair (ETF) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $51.89 Million

EthereumFair (ETF) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One EthereumFair token can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00002544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EthereumFair has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. EthereumFair has a market cap of $51.89 million and $1.04 million worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $870.95 or 0.05242092 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.50 or 0.00496578 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,888.41 or 0.29422509 BTC.

About EthereumFair

EthereumFair’s total supply is 122,702,057 tokens. EthereumFair’s official website is etherfair.org. EthereumFair’s official message board is medium.com/@ethereumfair. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EthereumFair

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 122,702,057 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.40457765 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $993,372.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EthereumFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EthereumFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

