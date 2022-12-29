EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
EVCI Career Colleges Stock Performance
Shares of EVCI Career Colleges stock remained flat at $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday. 4,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,628. EVCI Career Colleges has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31.
EVCI Career Colleges Company Profile
