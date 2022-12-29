EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

EVCI Career Colleges Stock Performance

Shares of EVCI Career Colleges stock remained flat at $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday. 4,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,628. EVCI Career Colleges has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31.

EVCI Career Colleges Company Profile

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides on-campus career college education in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, Technical Career Institutes, Inc, offers college degree programs leading to the associate in applied sciences degree, as well as certain certificate programs.

