Evmos Self Reported Market Cap Hits $87.20 Million (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last week, Evmos has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001752 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Evmos has a market cap of $87.20 million and $947,997.56 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos’ launch date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

