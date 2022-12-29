Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $605.55

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $605.55 and last traded at $598.00, with a volume of 3403 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $598.20.

FRFHF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fairfax Financial from $725.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$910.00 to C$995.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$800.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $548.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $518.28.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

